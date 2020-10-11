Biriyaani’s Kani Kusruti clinches Best Actress award at Moscow Film Festival

Biriyaani is directed by Sajin Babu. (Photo: UAN Film House)

Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti won the best actress award at the recently concluded 42nd Moscow International Film Festival for her performance in the film Biriyaani, according to The Hindu.

Kani said, “I dedicate this award to PK Rosy, the first heroine of Malayalam cinema and also the first Dalit actress in Indian cinema….I see a lot of amazing actors not being offered characters they could have been amazing at, just because of gaps in the current talent-representation infrastructure. I share this award with all of them and hope that together we will create a new culture of motion picture excellence that will provide equal opportunities to all actors, irrespective of their caste, class or skin colour.”

Biriyaani traces the life of Khadeeja (Kani), a married Muslim woman, who is forced to suppress her desires due to the patriarchal society she lives in. The film explores her journey towards emancipation.

Biriyaani is directed by Sajin Babu.

