Singer Biju Narayanan’s wife Sreelatha passes away

Popular singer Biju Narayanan’s wife Sreelatha passed away on Tuesday, following a battle with cancer. She was 44.

According to reports, her funeral will be held in Kalamassery around 7:30 pm today.

Sreelatha and Biju Narayanan tied the knot in 1998. They have two sons: Siddharth and Surya Narayanan.

Biju Narayanan got his break as a playback singer with the Venkalam song “Pathu Veluppinu” in 1993. And he never looked back. He has sung more than 400 songs, including tracks in other Indian languages.