Biju Menon under FEFKA fire for skipping movie promotions, causing ‘Rs 25 lakh loss to producer’
FEFKA also announced that it has inked a fresh agreement with the producers' association, revising working hours on film sets from 16 hours to 12 hours.
Tearing into actors for allegedly triggering budget overruns and extended shooting schedules, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has launched a scathing attack on veteran thespian Biju Menon for purportedly skipping movie promotions and causing losses for producers. While addressing the media on Monday, February 9, FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan reportedly suggested drafting new agreements that include actors charging Rs 1 lakh or more, along with producers, production controllers, and directors, to keep a close watch on expenditure and the shooting schedule, making it everyone’s responsibility to ensure that things are progressing according to previously agreed-upon terms.
“A producer, who is also a director, lost Rs 25 lakh from the amount due to him from a television channel because a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema failed to attend promotions. That same actor also skipped the promotions for the recent movie (Valathu Vashathe Kallan) directed by Jeethu Joseph. I am talking about Biju Menon; I have no hesitation in naming him. He did not attend the promotions,” Unnikrishnan revealed.
He added, “Isn’t attending promotions a contractual obligation under the producers’ association? When that is not honoured… you should show at least 10 per cent of the strictness towards that commitment that you show during salary negotiations. Signing a contract while committing to promote a film and then not showing up, causing the producer losses mounting to Rs 25 lakh — these are the things that need to be corrected. If such issues are resolved, then during next year’s discussions, producers will willingly offer a 50 per cent hike in remuneration.” Biju Menon, however, has not responded to the allegations thus far.
During the press meet, FEFKA also announced that it has inked a fresh agreement with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), revising working hours on film sets from 16 hours to 12 hours, The Hindu reported. This move was made after observing that such long working hours were affecting those working on film sets physically and mentally.
