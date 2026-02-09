Biju Menon under FEFKA fire for skipping movie promotions, causing ‘Rs 25 lakh loss to producer’

Tearing into actors for allegedly triggering budget overruns and extended shooting schedules, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has launched a scathing attack on veteran thespian Biju Menon for purportedly skipping movie promotions and causing losses for producers. While addressing the media on Monday, February 9, FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan reportedly suggested drafting new agreements that include actors charging Rs 1 lakh or more, along with producers, production controllers, and directors, to keep a close watch on expenditure and the shooting schedule, making it everyone’s responsibility to ensure that things are progressing according to previously agreed-upon terms.

“A producer, who is also a director, lost Rs 25 lakh from the amount due to him from a television channel because a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema failed to attend promotions. That same actor also skipped the promotions for the recent movie (Valathu Vashathe Kallan) directed by Jeethu Joseph. I am talking about Biju Menon; I have no hesitation in naming him. He did not attend the promotions,” Unnikrishnan revealed.