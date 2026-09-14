Why Biju Menon says it’s ‘hard’ to work with wife Samyuktha Varma again: ‘Very difficult’

From Prem Nazir-Sheela, Mohanlal-Shobana, and Mammootty-Suhasini to Jayaram-Urvashi and Kunchacko Boban-Shalini, Malayalam cinema has had several iconic on-screen couples. However, the Biju Menon-Samyuktha Varma duo has a separate fan base.

While they appeared as a romantic pair in only three movies — Mazha, Madhuranombarakattu, and Meghamalhar — what adds to their charm is that the two tied the knot in real life too, taking their iconic chemistry beyond the cinematic realm.

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Although Samyuktha bid adieu to the film industry after their marriage in 2002, ending her brief yet highly impactful acting career of just about three years, she and their pairing still hold a special place in the hearts of Malayalees.