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Why Biju Menon says it’s ‘hard’ to work with wife Samyuktha Varma again: ‘Very difficult’
Biju Menon reveals why he and his wife Samyuktha Varma are unlikely to share the screen again, despite their iconic on-screen chemistry.
From Prem Nazir-Sheela, Mohanlal-Shobana, and Mammootty-Suhasini to Jayaram-Urvashi and Kunchacko Boban-Shalini, Malayalam cinema has had several iconic on-screen couples. However, the Biju Menon-Samyuktha Varma duo has a separate fan base.
While they appeared as a romantic pair in only three movies — Mazha, Madhuranombarakattu, and Meghamalhar — what adds to their charm is that the two tied the knot in real life too, taking their iconic chemistry beyond the cinematic realm.
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Although Samyuktha bid adieu to the film industry after their marriage in 2002, ending her brief yet highly impactful acting career of just about three years, she and their pairing still hold a special place in the hearts of Malayalees.
Why Biju Menon rules out on-screen reunion with Samyuktha Varma
While admitting that he knows they are a really good on-screen couple, Biju Menon recently said that it’s highly unlikely they will share the screen again. He also revealed why it’s difficult to work with Samyuktha now. “We are a good combo, aren’t we? But it is difficult for us to come together in films anymore,” he shared during an interview with Milestone Makers.
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“The closer we get in real life, the harder it becomes for us to act together. The film we did together before marriage was Meghamalhar. When we acted together in the serious moments in it, we burst into laughter as soon as we finished the shots. So, it is extremely difficult to act together,” Biju Menon added.
Samyuktha Varma’s lasting legacy in Malayalam cinema
Samyuktha Varma made her acting debut in director Sathyan Anthikad’s Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal (1999), where her performance earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. She won the award again the very next year for her performances in Madhuranombarakattu, Mazha, and Swayamvara Panthal.
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She is also noted for her portrayals in Vazhunnor, Chandranudikkunna Dikhil, Angene Oru Avadhikkalathu, Thenkasipattanam, Life Is Beautiful, Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka, One Man Show, and Kuberan.
A three-time Kerala State Film Award winner, Biju Menon is best known for his roles in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Aarkkariyam, Vellimoonga, Romans, Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, TD Dasan Std VI B, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Pathram, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Seniors, Ordinary, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Mannar Mathai Speaking, and Pranayavarnangal.
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