Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Aarkkariyam gets OTT release date

Malayalam film Aarkkariyam, starring Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharafudheen in the lead roles, is all set to release on multiple OTT platforms. The Sanu John Varghese directorial, which hit theatres on April 3, will now release on Neestream, Roots Video and Cave on May 19.

The Instagram handle of Malayalam OTT platform Neestream shared a photo and wrote, “Aarkkariyam will be available on Neestream from May 19.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Aarkkariyam three stars and wrote in her review, “This is a film which presents lives in disarray, looking for moorings, and some kind of closure, in the most natural way in a most unnatural year where we all were forced to live in isolation. It’s the kind of film where less is more: you see Sherly resting her head on a C-shaped airplane pillow which hangs by the car window, and you know that the people in the car are aware of the tiredness that comes with long drives. It’s a tiny detail, but it’s telling. Parvathy, her face devoid of make-up (this is what real people look like; not the no-make-up make up look that takes hours to get right) delivers a heartfelt performance, and both the men are fine, too. And the film leaves you thinking, can we ever know anyone completely? What lies underneath the most placid surface? Who, really, knows?”

The digital release of Aarkkariyam follows the OTT release of other Malayalam movies like Operation Java (ZEE5), Nayattu (Netflix) and Nizhal (Amazon Prime Video).