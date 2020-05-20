Biggest Mohanlal movies to look forward to in the post-COVID era

Mohanlal in Lucifer. (Photo: Aashirvad Cinemas) Mohanlal in Lucifer. (Photo: Aashirvad Cinemas)

The outbreak of the coronavirus has derailed all plans for 2020. The film industry, like all other business, has suffered due to the pandemic. There are also genuine worries about the lockdown pushing the movie-going culture to the brink of extinction. The fears are not unfounded as some of the major production houses have already signed deals to release their movies directly on streaming platforms.

But, going to cinemas is more than just a leisure activity reserved for the weekend. It is a sacred ritual for thousands of fans, especially down south, where the movie stars are celebrated as demigods. An experience of watching a Mohanlal movie in a packed cinema hall cannot be recreated at home.

The good news is we have some potential blockbusters of Mohanlal waiting for us on the other side of the pandemic:

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Director Priyadarshan waited almost a decade and even rebelled against his colleagues, who were holding back the project, to finally take this movie to the floors. He was so prepared that he finished the principal photography of this period movie in a single stretch within three months. But, the special effects to create naval battles took a year of post-production work. Just days before its release in March, the country went into lockdown to control the outbreak of the coronavirus, forcing the makers to postpone the release of this Rs 100-crore magnum opus.

Barroz

It was earlier announced that this movie will go on the floors in October. And this may still happen if the world re-opens for business soon. Billed as a children’s fantasy drama, Barroz will mark Mohanlal’s debut as a director. The film is the big screen adaptation of filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnoose’s story Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. In addition to directing the fantasy film, Mohanlal will also play the titular role. It also stars Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo.

Empuraan

The sequel to blockbuster Lucifer is expected to go into production as soon as Mohanlal completes shooting Barroz. Murali Gopy is working on the script. The Prithviraj directorial will follow the legend of Khureshi Ab’raam, a dreaded international gangster. It will be the second film in the trilogy.

Ram

Director Jeethu Joseph has not delivered a memorable movie since Drishyam in 2013. It looks like he is at his best when he collaborates with Mohanlal. The director-actor duo was shooting the movie at a brisk pace when the coronavirus pandemic derailed the project.

