‘Neha is genuine, Tashi isn’t’: Vedangi on Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 controversial love track

Although Bigg Boss Malayalam is known for courting controversy, even its most ardent fans were taken aback during the recent weekend episode when contestant Neha Fathima’s parents arrived on the show and interacted with her while standing next to host Mohanlal. Her mother confronted Neha over her purported romantic involvement with co-contestant Santosh Raj alias Tashi, leading to some dramatic scenes.

The incident drew sharp reactions online. While some gave it a communal angle, others pointed out that Neha’s parents’ disagreement could stem from the significant age gap between the two. Amid the clamour, former contestant Vedangi Cherukattu recently reacted to the Neha-Tashi love track in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8.

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Alleging that she doesn’t believe Tashi’s affection is real, Vedangi said she, however, believes Neha’s feelings for him are sincere. Speaking to the media after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, she said, “I don’t feel Tashi is genuine; I don’t believe so. Neha is genuine.”

Parents confront Neha Fathima over ‘romance’ with Tashi

The closeness between Neha and Tashi has been a major topic of discussion inside and outside the Bigg Boss house for quite some time now. During their appearance on the show’s platform, her parents scolded Neha over the same. Her mother even questioned Neha for doing the very thing she was specifically told not to do. “Everyone else is playing the game, but you are holding on to emotions. You are being used, and you are playing the kind of game we asked you not to,” her mother told her.

However, an emotional Neha responded that she was not that close to Tashi and was keeping her distance. She maintained that she couldn’t love him, as there were differences between them. She, nonetheless, stated, “It is not wrong to feel affection for someone. I cannot play the game by suppressing all my emotions. I am not a robot; I am a human being!”

Neha also stood her ground and revealed that the latest development had hurt her significantly. “Right now, I have lost my family, and I have lost Tashi. People inside and outside the Bigg Boss house probably understand what I am feeling right now,” she said. However, soon after her parents left the platform, Neha admitted to co-contestant Mridhula Vijai that she loves Tashi and asked if developing feelings for someone is a crime.

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“If this affection still remains after leaving Bigg Boss, and only if my family consents, then we can move forward,” Neha had apparently said once.

Amid all the controversy, she told co-contestant Mohammed Azif, “Nothing worse than this can happen to me. Even if Tashi tells me after leaving this place, ‘It was all just part of my game, I don’t like you,’ it won’t affect me. This is the biggest and most painful situation I have had to face in my life.”

Social media divided over Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 weekend episode

Following the controversial Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 weekend episode, social media was flooded with reactions. While some baselessly alleged that Neha’s parents were upset because it’s an interfaith “relationship” — Neha is a Muslim, while Tashi is Hindu — others claimed that the disagreement could be due to the fact that he is reportedly 10 years older than she is, rather than religion.

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Disclaimer: This content discusses unverified social media narratives surrounding an emotional personal event on a reality television show. The claims made by social media users have not been independently verified, and the article reflects emotional distress and personal dynamics rather than actionable advice.