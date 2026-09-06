Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 LIVE Updates: Host Mohanlal to welcome contestants today

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 LIVE Updates: Mohanlal hosts Season 8 of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to return today with season 8. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is also set to return as the host for the eighth year in a row. This season’s contestants will range from known celebrities and familiar faces to commoners selected through the Agnipareeksha competition.

“This time, democracy will decide. Winning once isn’t enough; you must keep achieving. I will be there too, with a few Chanakya-style strategies. That’s when the game gets serious,” Mohanlal said in a recent promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 8. Among the celebrities, contestants expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season include activists Rahul Easwar and Sreelakshmi Arakkal, along with controversial singer Suchitra.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Contestants List: Rahul Easwar, Suchitra rumoured to join Mohanlal’s show This time, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 8 will premiere on the same day as new seasons of the popular reality show’s editions in other languages. While season 20 of the Hindi Bigg Boss will be hosted by Salman Khan, the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bangla editions will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Sudeep, and Sourav Ganguly respectively. The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam premiered back in 2018, where actor Sabumon Abdusamad emerged as the winner. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7, which premiered last year, was won by Anumol RS. It’s only from season 5 that the audience was able to select commoners who also joined celebrities as contestants inside the house. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 8 will premiere today at 7 pm on both the television channel Asianet and OTT platform JioHotstar. Live Updates Sep 6, 2026 03:36 PM IST Bigg Boss Malayalam season 8 all set to premiere today Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 will premiere today at 7 pm. It will air on the television channel Asianet and stream on OTT platform JioHotstar.

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