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Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Contestants List: Rahul Easwar, Suchitra rumoured to join Mohanlal’s show
Bigg Boss 8 Malayalam Contestants Name List With Photos: Rumoured contestants include playback singer Suchitra, right-wing political commentator Rahul Easwar, singer Sreenath Sivasankaran, and activist Sreelakshmi Arackal.
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Contestants Name List: Bigg Boss Malayalam, one of the most beloved reality television programmes, is all set for a new edition, with superstar Mohanlal returning as the host for the eighth time in a row. Ten months after the last season ended, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is set for its grand launch on Sunday evening, September 6, when Mohanlal will officially unveil the contestants’ names.
However, rumours are already circulating on social media platforms, speculating on who will enter the house as contestants this time. Meanwhile, a new report has emerged revealing the names of several celebrities who are likely to be part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8.
According to the Times of India, two controversial figures are likely to enter the house this time. The first is radio jockey-turned-playback singer Suchitra, infamous for the #Suchileaks social media campaign and her unfiltered comments on Tamil cinema celebrities. She also participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, when Kamal Haasan was the host.
Controversial right-wing political commentator Rahul Easwar is also speculated to enter the house. Rahul was a contestant on Malayalee House — an adaptation of the original Big Brother — which predates Bigg Boss Malayalam.
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Other rumoured contestants include singer-composer Sreenath Sivasankaran, social media personality and activist Sreelakshmi Arackal, and content creators Vighnesh Venu alias Wikky Thug and Sanoom Lepcha.
Unlike previous seasons, the programme had a pre-show, Bigg Boss Agnipareeksha, this time to select commoners for the main show. This format was inspired by the Telugu version of the reality show’s spin-off of the same name. While show alumna Reneesha Rahiman hosted Agnipareeksha, former contestants Ranjini Haridas, Riyas Salim, and Akhil Marar served as judges.
The opening ceremony of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 begins at 7 pm on Sunday, September 6.
Along with Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, Vijay Sethupathi’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, Sudeepa’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, and Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 will also premiere on Sunday.
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