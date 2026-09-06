Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Contestants List: Rahul Easwar, Suchitra rumoured to join Mohanlal’s show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Contestants Name List: Bigg Boss Malayalam, one of the most beloved reality television programmes, is all set for a new edition, with superstar Mohanlal returning as the host for the eighth time in a row. Ten months after the last season ended, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is set for its grand launch on Sunday evening, September 6, when Mohanlal will officially unveil the contestants’ names.

However, rumours are already circulating on social media platforms, speculating on who will enter the house as contestants this time. Meanwhile, a new report has emerged revealing the names of several celebrities who are likely to be part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8.