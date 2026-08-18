Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner Anumol marries Bhuvanesh; Suresh Gopi in attendance

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner, actor-anchor Anumol, tied the knot with Bhuvanesh Rajendiran, a native of Tamil Nadu, at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district, Kerala, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18. The intimate ceremony took place in the presence of the bride and groom’s family members and close friends.

Inside Anumol and Bhuvanesh’s intimate Guruvayur wedding

Anumol wore a golden lehenga, while the groom arrived for the ceremony donning a complementary golden-coloured kurta paired with a Kerala kasavu mundu (dhoti). The actor-anchor herself shared videos of the ceremony and photos of the couple in their wedding attire on social media early on Tuesday morning, confirming they had tied the knot.