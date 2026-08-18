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Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner Anumol marries Bhuvanesh; Suresh Gopi in attendance
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner Anumol married model-actor Bhuvanesh Rajendiran at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala.
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 winner, actor-anchor Anumol, tied the knot with Bhuvanesh Rajendiran, a native of Tamil Nadu, at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district, Kerala, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 18. The intimate ceremony took place in the presence of the bride and groom’s family members and close friends.
Inside Anumol and Bhuvanesh’s intimate Guruvayur wedding
Anumol wore a golden lehenga, while the groom arrived for the ceremony donning a complementary golden-coloured kurta paired with a Kerala kasavu mundu (dhoti). The actor-anchor herself shared videos of the ceremony and photos of the couple in their wedding attire on social media early on Tuesday morning, confirming they had tied the knot.
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Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who currently serves as the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and a BJP MP representing the Thrissur constituency, also attended the wedding.
On Monday, Anumol had shared photos of the pre-wedding celebrations on social media with the captions “Celebration of a new beginning” and “Towards days where dreams come true.” However, she hadn’t revealed the exact date of their wedding beforehand, choosing to keep it a secret.
Who is Bhuvanesh Rajendiran?
In his Instagram bio, Bhuvanesh Rajendiran has described himself as a model-cum-actor, with interests ranging from fashion and lifestyle to travel and fitness. He has about 1.7 lakh followers on Instagram.
Sharing a video of them travelling together in a car, he wrote, “Yes, I found my love.” The clip featured Anumol dressed as a bride in a red silk saree, while Bhuvanesh wore a cream-coloured kurta with sequin work. As she smiled into the camera, Bhuvanesh affectionately kissed Anumol on the cheek.
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About Anumol
She first gained recognition through the television show Star Magic. Anumol then went on to work in soap operas like Sathya Enna Penkutty, Ammayariyathe, and Vanambadi. She rose to widespread fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by superstar Mohanlal. After entering the house on day one, she eventually emerged as the title winner, taking home prize money of Rs 42,55,210 (Rs 42.55 lakh) and the coveted Bigg Boss trophy.
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