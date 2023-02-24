scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 teaser: Mohanlal promises a more exciting and challenging edition

The promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 is here, and Mohanlal says the reality show will be more exciting and challenging.

MohanlalMohanlal in the promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5.
The new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is coming soon! A promo for the fifth edition of the reality show is out, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be returning to host the show for the fifth time. In the new teaser, the actor says that the upcoming season will be all the more original.

In the promo, a bunch of young female fans ask Mohanlal for some info about the upcoming season as they pose for a selfie with the star. They bug him for the names of the contestants. A girl asks, “Will there be another angry doctor (last season featured Dr Robin) this season?” Mohanlal quips, “What all do you want to know?” and adds that the upcoming season will have original contestants. He asks the girls to wait and see. At the end of the promo, Mohanlal says after every season, Bigg Boss is becoming more exciting and challenging, and it will continue to be so.

So far, only the logo of the fifth season has been unveiled. While the last season’s logo was vibrant, this season the same eye logo has returned in a golden shade.

ALSO READ |Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale Highlights: Dilsha Prasannan is the winner, Blesslee is first runner-up

In Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, anchor-dancer Dilsha Prasannan ended up as the winner. Dilsha also became the first female contestant to win Bigg Boss Malayalam. Musician Blesslee finished as the runner-up.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 15:59 IST
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 15:59 IST
close