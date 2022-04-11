Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Nimisha evicted from the house, enters the secret room

Nimisha was evicted from the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 house on Sunday. However, she is still a part of the Mohanlal-hosted reality show.

Post her eviction, Nimisha was sent to the secret room. However, none of the other contestants know that Nimisha is in the secret room. Bigg Boss, meanwhile, has hinted that Nimisha will come back to the show.

Nimisha is the second contestant to be evicted by Mohanlal. Jasmine Moosa was the most affected contestant by Nimisha’s eviction. After giving Nimisha an emotional farewell, Jasmine was seen crying inside the bathroom.

Before leaving the house, Nimisha warned the contestants about Robin. During the elimination process, Nimisha, Daisy, Blesslee, and Robin were called to the dark room by Bigg Boss, and the show’s host Mohanlal asked the contestants to share their thoughts. Nimisha used the opportunity to warn the contestants about Robin. ”Don’t trust Robin. He’ll cheat,” Nimisha said.

With Nimisha being evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, there are 15 contestants left in the house.