Sunday, March 27, 2022
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Live Updates

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 latest updates: The premiere episode of the Mohanlal-hosted show promises a batch of exciting new contestants who are set to deliver a fun-filled season.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 27, 2022 1:32:08 pm
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 opening live news, MohanlalBigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Opening Live: Follow all the live updates about the reality show here.

The fourth season of the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to premiere on television on Sunday. And the reality show returns with superstar Mohanlal as its host.

The previous season went on air last year in February. However, the season was cancelled unceremoniously midway owing to the complication induced by the second wave of the Covid infections. The contestants of the Bigg Boss house in Chennai were evicted and later the property was sealed by the local authorities, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the showrunners for violating safety guidelines.

When things came under control in August last year, the showrunners picked a winner based on the audience’s voting. And the winner was announced at an in-person event. Contestant Manikuttan became the winner of the last season.

It’s worth noting that the pandemic had also interrupted the proceedings of the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Live Blog

Follow this blog to keep yourself updated about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

13:32 (IST)27 Mar 2022
Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 to stream for 24/7

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 is set to return to our screens. The show, hosted by Mohanlal, will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar for 24/7.

13:18 (IST)27 Mar 2022
Mohanlal meets Aamir Khan ahead of Bigg Boss Malayalam

Mohanlal is all set to return as host of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, which goes live from March 27 onwards. Ahead of the launch, the superstar met Aamir Khan.

Mohanlal has also promised that the fourth edition of the upcoming show will be more exciting than the previous one. The teaser showed Mohanlal sort of making a political statement, saying, "Some people dream about creating a homogenized and docile society but it will never happen."

The launch episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam will premiere on the Asianet channel at 7 PM on Sunday. And the audience can watch regular episodes between Monday and Friday at 9:30 PM on the same channel. The weekend episodes will premiere at 9 PM. The viewers also can stream the show on Disney Plus Hotstar.

