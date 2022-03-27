Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Live Updates

The fourth season of the much-anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to premiere on television on Sunday. And the reality show returns with superstar Mohanlal as its host.

The previous season went on air last year in February. However, the season was cancelled unceremoniously midway owing to the complication induced by the second wave of the Covid infections. The contestants of the Bigg Boss house in Chennai were evicted and later the property was sealed by the local authorities, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the showrunners for violating safety guidelines.

When things came under control in August last year, the showrunners picked a winner based on the audience’s voting. And the winner was announced at an in-person event. Contestant Manikuttan became the winner of the last season.

It’s worth noting that the pandemic had also interrupted the proceedings of the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam.