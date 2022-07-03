scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 grand finale Live Updates

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 grand finale Live Updates: Mohanlal-hosted show has six finalists-- Riyas Salim, Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, Dilsha Prasannan and Dhanya Mary Varghese.

Updated: July 3, 2022 4:10:30 pm
The fourth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to come to an end this evening. The show is hosted by Mohanlal. This is the first season in two years to reach its natural conclusion.

The previous season went on air last year in February. However, the season was cancelled unceremoniously midway owing to the complication induced by the second wave of the Covid infections. The contestants of the Bigg Boss house in Chennai were evicted and later the property was sealed by the local authorities, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the showrunners for violating safety guidelines.

When things came under control in August last year, the showrunners picked a winner based on audience’s voting. And the winner was announced at an in-person event. Contestant Manikuttan became the winner of the last season.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was also interrupted by the Covid outbreak in 2020.

The winner of the season will be picked among the six finalists: Riyas Salim, Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, Dilsha Prasannan and Dhanya Mary Varghese.

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Finale here:

16:10 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Fans want to see Riyas Salim as the winner

Many want to see Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4's finalist Riyas Salim as the winner. Here are the voting details.

16:03 (IST)03 Jul 2022
WATCH | Arun Mohan shares his best wishes

Writer and director Arun Mohan shared his best wishes for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 finalists.

15:51 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Do you want to see Blesslee as Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 winner?

Here are the voting details of Muhammed Diligent Blesslee.

15:46 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Bigg Boss Malayalam 4's Vinay Madhav waiting for the finale night

Vinay Madhav is waiting to meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 winner.

15:36 (IST)03 Jul 2022
WATCH | Kutty Akhil, and Suchithra Nair ask vote for Sooraj Thelakkad
 
 
 
 
 
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 finalist Sooraj Thelakkad gets support from Kutty Akhil and also from Big Boss season 4 contestant Suchithra Nair.

The fourth edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam distinguished itself by being more inclusive and creating a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community to participate and express their style, feelings, and personal beliefs.

The final episode will feature a number of dance performances by the evicted contestants and a special comedy skit performed by Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The grand finale will be broadcast on Asianet channel from 7pm onwards. The viewers can also stream the show on Disney Plus Hotstar.

