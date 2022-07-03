Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 grand finale Live Updates

The fourth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam is all set to come to an end this evening. The show is hosted by Mohanlal. This is the first season in two years to reach its natural conclusion.

The previous season went on air last year in February. However, the season was cancelled unceremoniously midway owing to the complication induced by the second wave of the Covid infections. The contestants of the Bigg Boss house in Chennai were evicted and later the property was sealed by the local authorities, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the showrunners for violating safety guidelines.

When things came under control in August last year, the showrunners picked a winner based on audience’s voting. And the winner was announced at an in-person event. Contestant Manikuttan became the winner of the last season.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was also interrupted by the Covid outbreak in 2020.

The winner of the season will be picked among the six finalists: Riyas Salim, Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, Dilsha Prasannan and Dhanya Mary Varghese.