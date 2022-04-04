Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Janaki Sudheer becomes first contestant to get evicted from Mohanlal’s show

Unlike past seasons, Bigg Boss has eliminated one of the contestants in the first week of the game itself. Janaki Sudheer on Sunday became the first contestant to get evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

Though Janaki made her presence felt in the show, she couldn’t garner the attention of viewers which resulted in less votes for the contestant.

Janaki Sudheer is an actor and model. She has acted in movies like Dulquer Salmaan’s Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Omar Lulu’s Chunkzz and Marconi Mathayi. She has also starred in television serials like Eeran Nilavu and Thenum Vayambum.

Meanwhile, host Mohanlal on Sunday warned the contestants for overusing English in the show instead of Malayalam. He gave the Bigg Boss contestants a Malayalam dictation test. The hosts gave the contestants words like Dritharashtrar and Mrithyunjayam which are tricky to spell in Malayalam. Most contestants including Nimisha, Lakshmi Priya, Naveen Arackal, Dilsha Prasannan, Janaki Sudheer spelt the words wrong while Blesslee and Shalini wrote the words correctly and earned appreciation from Mohanlal.

Mohanlal also reminded the contestants to speak in Malayalam during the show. He even presented a white board to the contestants to work hard on their Malayalam writing skills.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 airs Monday-Friday at 9:30 pm on Asianet. On Saturday and Sunday, the reality show airs at 9 pm. It is also available on Disney Plus Hotstar.