Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: All you need to know about Philomina’s granddaughter Daisy David

Philomina’s roles in movies like Godfather, Kireedam and Venkkalam among others have earned the late actor a special place in every movie lover’s heart. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 host Mohanlal on Sunday remembered Philomina while introducing Daisy David during the grand launch of the reality show. Daisy is the granddaughter of Philomina.

Daisy, who is a celebrity in her own right, specialises in fashion photography and wedding photography. She runs a company named Naari’s Wedding where she employs many passionate woman photographers. Though Daisy hasn’t learned photography, she picked up the basics of photography from YouTube videos.

Even though Daisy David is proud of her grandmother Philomina’s popularity, Daisy does not want to use it to her advantage. She wants to create a name and identity for herself through her work. “Actor Philomina is my grandmother. I don’t want to use her fame to get into somewhere and get help from anywhere. I want to create my own identity and want to be known by my name,” said Daisy during the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

