Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 shooting suspended, set sealed

Amid the extension of lockdown and the rise in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 shooting has been temporarily suspended, the makers of the show said in a statement. While sources said the house where the Mohanlal-hosted show was being shot has been sealed, the makers didn’t comment on it.

The official press note from the channel airing Bigg Boss Malayalam reads, “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is temporarily suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The show will be restarted soon the crisis is over”.

The set was reportedly sealed on Wednesday as the shooting of Bigg Boss Malayalam continued despite a ban on TV and cinema shootings in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contestants were shifted to a hotel.

Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the shooting for the Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam commenced with 14 contestants, and it continued till Wednesday (the 95th day of the show) with eight contestants.