Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar: I am being treated like a criminal

Kerala police on Tuesday took Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestant Rajith Kumar into custody for questioning in connection with the unlawful gathering at Kochi airport. He, however, was released the same day on bail.

His arrest came a day after Kerala’s agricultural minister VS Sunil Kumar informed the media that the whereabouts of Rajith was unknown as the cops were looking for him. Along with Rajith, 13 more people were arrested.

Talking to the media after coming out on bail, Rajith Kumar claimed that he landed at the airport hoping to take a prepaid taxi. Rajith said he was surprised when he saw a large crowd waiting for his arrival.

“All my brothers came to see me on their own will. Nobody organized it,” he said.

Rajith Kumar said to avoid further contact, he kept his phone off and remained behind closed doors. “I was not absconding. I was inside my home and had locked the gates,” he said.

“I came here without knowing all the restrictions in place due to coronavirus. This incident happened due to ignorance,” he added. “I am grateful for their love. I am now being treated like a criminal. But, the three-hour interrogation is no match for the troubles and risks my supporters underwent to welcome me. ”

Rajith Kumar, three named persons and 75 unnamed persons have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of an order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code after a large crowd thronged the Kochi airport to welcome Rajith.

After spending 65 days in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, last week Rajith was asked to leave the show for hurting his fellow contestant Reshma.

