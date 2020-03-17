Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar is absconding

Rajith Kumar was recently evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2. Rajith Kumar was recently evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2.

It looks like Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 contestant Rajith Kumar’s troubles are far from over. He is said to be absconding as the cops are looking for him in connection with the unlawful gathering of a crowd at Kochi airport on Sunday.

Kerala’s Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar addressed the media on Monday and shared developments in the case so far. He was visibly angry and determined to take action against those violating public safety restrictions of the government amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Two accused identified as Nibas and Muhamamd Afsal, natives of Perumbavoor, have been arrested,” the minister said. “Rajith Kumar is at large now.”

The minister added that cops have been studying the footage and will take action against everyone responsible for the incident.

Rajith Kumar, three named persons and 75 unnamed persons have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of an order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code after a large crowd thronged the Kochi airport to welcome Rajith.

Rajith was asked to leave the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam after he applied chilli in the eyes of fellow contestant Reshma. The showrunners took exception to his behaviour, and he was sent home honouring the wish of Reshma.

Rajith Kumar, who is known for his anti-woman and transphobic statements, garnered a huge fan following through Bigg Boss Malayalam. When he arrived in Kochi from Chennai, he was given a hero’s welcome by fans.

The gathering defied Kerala’s health advisory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“In the backdrop of Covid-19, when the entire world is exercising caution, the actions of a TV show contestant and his fans association at the Cochin International Airport will shame every Malayali. At a time when religious, political and social organisations are abandoning public events and showing solidarity with the safety of the people, law enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to such violations of the law,” wrote Ernakulam Collector S Suhas on his Facebook account.

