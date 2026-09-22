Bigg Boss Malayalam alumna Renu Sudhi in ICU after 5th chemo: ‘Can’t withstand another round’

Months after social media personality and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestant Renu Sudhi (née Reshma P Thankachen) revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, content creator and anchor Sarika KB has shared that Renu is in critical condition. In a video posted on Instagram recently, Sarika, who was also a part of the Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, provided further details about Renu’s condition.

Revealing that Renu’s health has deteriorated after five rounds of chemotherapy, she mentioned that the social media personality’s elder sister called her recently to inform her that Renu is currently in the ICU at the Government Medical College in Kottayam. Renu’s condition is reportedly very serious.

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Sarika commenced her video with the words, “Reality is often a bit bitter. I am here to tell you about a bitter reality.” She continued, “The condition of my dear friend Renu is very, very bad. She is in a critical condition. Her platelet count has dropped drastically. She has been admitted to the hospital. She has undergone five chemotherapy sessions so far. After each round of chemotherapy, she used to vomit even plain water. Yet, until the fourth chemotherapy, she would lie down for ten days and then jump up, make videos, and reply to us. But this time, even ten days after the fifth chemotherapy, she hasn’t been able to get up.”

‘Doctor said Renu Sudhi cannot withstand another chemo’

She added, “The doctor has said that Renu cannot withstand another round of chemotherapy, and that the hospital authorities cannot take such a risk.”

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“She cannot eat. A PICC line has been inserted, and something has been attached to her body as an alternative to eating. Renu’s sister doesn’t know what to do. Renu is lying there enduring so much pain. But she will definitely come back. We need everyone’s prayers,” Sarika concluded.

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Who is Renu Sudhi?

Renu Sudhi is the wife of comedian and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi, who died in a road accident in June 2023.

When announcing her cancer diagnosis, Renu Sudhi shared on social media earlier this year, “I have cancer. I kept this hidden from those who love me all this time. But now, I feel it is time to speak out. I first noticed a lump in my breast when I was 15 years old. That lump turned into cancer over the years. After Sudhi chettan’s death, I visited a doctor who suggested that I undergo a scan. After seeing the results, he grew suspicious and asked me to get a mammogram. When the mammogram also showed suspicious signs, he recommended a biopsy. I went alone to collect the results. That was when they told me I had cancer. I didn’t say a word. I brought the result home and kept it safely for two or three days without telling a soul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality By Sarika (@realitybysarika)

Renu Sudhi’s battle with stage 3 cancer

She added, “My manager, Karishma, was the first to ask if there was any problem. She was shocked when I told her. It was Karishma who told my sister. I was examined first at a private hospital and then at a medical college. The medical college also confirmed it was cancer. The doctor said it was reaching the end of the third stage and told me I must start chemotherapy. When I learned about the illness, my first thought was, ‘Oh God, why did you do this to me?’ It is true that before a disease strikes, many premonitions enter our minds. I felt in my heart that something (bad) was coming. Ultimately, everything is destiny. There is no point in blaming God. I believe in fate. To be widowed at 32, to be diagnosed with cancer at 34, and to have a lump develop at 15… it is all destiny. I am a strong believer in God. To all girls… if you notice a painless lump in your body, please pay attention. See a doctor. Do not ignore it just because it doesn’t hurt.”