Although her journey in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 ended around the halfway mark of that edition of the Mohanlal-hosted show, social media content creator Rena Fathima drew significant attention during her time in the house. Now 20 years old, she entered the reality television programme last year as the youngest contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam history.

Despite being so young, Rena has said she earns lakhs of rupees every month and is financially secure for the next decade. Recently, she shared a selfie video revealing that she has been earning for herself since her mid-teens. “I started earning when I was 15. Since then, I have never been financially dependent on my family,” she said. Rena added that she told her mother to quit her corporate job last year because, at 19, she was fully capable of looking after her family.

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Mentioning that she bought a used Hyundai Creta last year, Rena Fathima said she later purchased a brand-new Toyota Hyryder when the first car broke down. “I was able to take my mother to her dream destinations, Thailand and Malaysia. I have also taken my entire family on trips to Manali and Jaipur,” she added.

Opening up about her income, Rena said, “My minimum monthly income is Rs 3 lakh, which can go up to Rs 10 lakh at times. I pay all my taxes properly; none of it is black money. Now, at 20 years old, I have earned a lot and have already saved enough for the next 10 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rena☆Fathima (@renafathimav)

The Bigg Boss alumna further revealed that she relocated to Bengaluru about six months ago, rented a 3BHK flat there, and has since been living with her boyfriend, Aalib Fazal. They have two pets together. Maintaining that she is surrounded by a supportive boyfriend, family, and friends, Rena said that she has achieved so much by 20 but still has a long way to go.

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Rena Fathima faces online backlash for ‘racism’

However, Rena Fathima recently faced significant backlash after one of her comments on social media did not sit well with netizens. A few days ago, she shared a social media reel that drew criticism from a woman in the comments. Rena reportedly reacted by using a photograph of the critic’s daughter to mock her. This grabbed the attention of netizens, who quickly called her out for being outright racist and for using a little child’s image to take potshots at someone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rena☆Fathima (@renafathimav)

Although Rena later shared an apology, stating that she was taking “full accountability” for her actions and words, the backlash has not subsided. She subsequently claimed that attempts are being made to shut down her social media accounts through mass reporting and that she has been receiving threatening messages.

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Who is Rena Fathima?

A native of Kozhikode, Rena Fathima went viral on social media when she was in Class 8 after her first reaction video drew significant attention. Subsequently, she began focusing on content creation with her family’s support.

Rena fell in love with Aalib while in Class 11. They openly shared their relationship with their families, and both sides approved of their union and finalised their wedding alliance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on personal statements, income claims, and social media interactions shared online, which have not been independently verified. The financial details and online controversy mentioned are reported for informational purposes only and do not constitute professional financial or legal advice.