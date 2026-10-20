Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Episode 44 Live Updates: Housemates set to fight for eviction-free card

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Episode 44 Live Updates: The Mohanlal show is streaming live on JioHotstar.

As the Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 approaches its 50-day mark, tensions are running high inside the house. In today’s episode, the contestants will take part in a ship-themed task, with the winner earning an eviction-free card. The episode’s promo offers a glimpse of the intense challenge, showing housemates battling to maintain their balance on a ship-like structure and avoid falling overboard.

The latest task comes a day after Monday’s nomination process, which saw Vipin, Noby, Aiswarya, Vedangi, Nowfina, Rahul Easwar, Anjali and Wikky Thug land in the danger zone. Meanwhile, Tashi had already been nominated for three weeks by host Mohanlal.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – ‘He lost all public recognition’: Akhil Marar on Rahul Easwar’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 stint The contestants still in the race for the trophy are Aiswarya, Anjali, Azif, Gautham, Mridula, Neha, Noby, Nowfina, Rahul, Shijin, Sreeraj, Tashi, Vedangi, Vignesh and Vipin. Last weekend, Nilina became the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. Earlier, Eldho, Sreelakshmi, Jaseela, Sumesh, Gayathri, Loletta, Rakesh, Shibina, Sreelaya, Rini and Dhanya were eliminated from the show. Meanwhile, Suvarna voluntarily exited the house on Day 30. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 airs on Asianet and streams on JioHotstar. Live Updates Oct 20, 2026 10:10 AM IST Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 update: Rahul accuses Shijin of playing poverty card During Monday's nomination task, Rahul Easwar accused Shijin of playing the poverty card to gain viewers' sympathy. He also alleged that Shijin was using PR to promote such narratives outside the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 house. Oct 20, 2026 09:50 AM IST Eviction-free card crucial for nominated contestants The eviction-free card could prove crucial for Vipin, Noby, Aiswarya, Vedangi, Nowfina, Rahul Easwar, Anjali, Wikky Thug and Tashi, who are currently in the danger zone following Monday's nomination process. Oct 20, 2026 09:35 AM IST Who will participate in the ship-themed task Aiswarya, Anjali, Azif, Gautham, Mridula, Neha, Noby, Nowfina, Rahul, Shijin, Sreeraj, Tashi, Vedangi, Vignesh and Vipin will take part in the ship-themed task. Oct 20, 2026 09:15 AM IST Housemates gear up for ship-themed task The housemates of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 are set to compete in a ship-themed task in today's episode, with the winner earning an eviction-free card.

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