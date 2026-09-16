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Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Gayathri Suresh re-enters, Eldho George sacrifices leadership
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8: Gayathri Suresh has made an unexpected comeback to Mohanlal's show after house leader Eldho George sacrificed his role to overturn her eviction on day 2.
Bigg Boss 8 Malayalam: In a major twist, actor Gayathri Suresh, who was evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 on its second day, has re-entered the house. Her comeback was made possible by a crucial intervention from Eldho George, who gave up his position as house leader to bring her back.
For those unfamiliar, Gayathri, the first contestant to enter Mohanlal’s show, was evicted on the second day itself, as per the decision of actor-model Jaseela Parveen, who served as the leader in the first week.
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Why Gayathri Suresh was evicted on day 2
When the housemates were presented with a conundrum where they could either choose to eat kanji (rice gruel) and payar (red cowpeas) for the next 100 days or show one of the contestants the door, Jaseela suggested Gayathri’s name for eviction. However, other contestants and host Mohanlal criticised her decision later.
In the second week, Eldho became the house leader. When Bigg Boss asked if he wished to correct any decisions made by the previous governing body, he requested that Gayathri’s eviction be reversed and that she be brought back.
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Eldho George’s sacrifice
Meanwhile, another unexpected instruction came from Bigg Boss. He stated that if the decision to bring Gayathri back was to be accepted, Eldho must hand over the position of house leader to the opposition leader, right-wing political commentator Rahul Easwar. Eldho agreed without hesitation. Subsequently, Rahul became the leader, and Eldho sat in the opposition.
Rahul then praised Eldho’s move and pointed out that such a situation might not have occurred in Bigg Boss editions across all languages and countries. He appreciated Eldho for his stance while also claiming that Gayathri’s eviction was a significant mistake made by Jaseela and the other contestants. Subsequently, Gayathri re-entered the house.
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Evictions so far in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8
While fight master Dhanya Kaali was evicted from the reality television programme on day six, journalist-turned-actor Rini Ann George was evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show on day seven after facing public voting.
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 was launched on September 6.
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