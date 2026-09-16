Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Gayathri Suresh re-enters, Eldho George sacrifices leadership

Bigg Boss 8 Malayalam: In a major twist, actor Gayathri Suresh, who was evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 on its second day, has re-entered the house. Her comeback was made possible by a crucial intervention from Eldho George, who gave up his position as house leader to bring her back.

For those unfamiliar, Gayathri, the first contestant to enter Mohanlal’s show, was evicted on the second day itself, as per the decision of actor-model Jaseela Parveen, who served as the leader in the first week.

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