‘My father married around 20 people’: Sreelakshmi Arackal reveals traumatic childhood

In a first, Bigg Boss Malayalam saw a mass eviction this past weekend when as many as six contestants were shown the door from the ongoing Season 8 of the reality show. Among those evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show was social activist Sreelakshmi Arackal. As she bid adieu to the show, certain remarks she made about her family, particularly her father, during her time in the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 house went viral on social media.

Opening up about the difficulties she has faced in her life, Sreelakshmi said that the reason she comes across as a “man-hater,” as many call her, is the intense hatred she holds for her father.

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‘He married around 20 people’: Sreelakshmi on her father

“My father is a marriage fraudster. He has married around 10 to 20 people, including my mother. I am a child born out of such a relationship. The hatred towards my father is still there in my mind. That is what many people interpret as hatred for men (misandry),” Sreelakshmi said recently in the Bigg Boss house.

Proudly naming her mother as her role model, she added, “I was born through a Cesarean section (C-section). Even before I turned six months old, my mother began going for daily wage labour. My grandmother wasn’t very healthy and was mostly sick. So I did everything myself. Since the 6th or 7th grade, I’d go to the ration shop alone and do everything men usually do. My mother was like that too. She’d go for painting and rubber tapping. Growing up watching her made me independent.”

‘Poverty was my motivation to study’

Sreelakshmi noted that for her mother — who thought her life was completely destroyed following childbirth — her brilliance in studies became the only hope. She continued, “I was a rank-holder in BSc Physics. When I was born, my mother thought I’d be a complete failure. But from first grade, I was always at the top of my class. That’s when my mother gained confidence in me. Poverty was my motivation to study, as there was no other way to succeed.”

“My father is the reason I’m standing here today because of the life he gave me. That struggle led me here. I’m open about everything because there was no patriarchy in my home. That’s why I can speak freely. I am a bas**rd. And I salute that man for that,” she added.

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Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 mass eviction

Jaseela Parveen, Sumesh Chandran, Gayathri Suresh, Loletta, and Rakesh are the other five contestants evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 along with Sreelakshmi Arackal. Meanwhile, a day after the mass eviction, four wildcard contestants — Nilina Elizabeth Joseph, Vedangi Cherukattu, Vipin Das Nair, and Suvarna Pulthukkiyil — entered the house.

Disclaimer: The personal experiences and statements shared in this article reflect individual accounts and opinions and are for informational and entertainment purposes only. They do not constitute professional psychological or legal advice.