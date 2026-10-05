‘He asked if I had AIDS’: Gayathri Suresh on her past toxic ‘situationship’

Although Bigg Boss Malayalam is known for delivering shocking surprises from time to time, even the show’s biggest fans didn’t expect to see actor Gayathri Suresh evicted from the ongoing edition of the Mohanlal-hosted show on its second day itself. Even more surprising was the way she re-entered the house on Day 9. Now, after about three weeks, Gayathri has bid farewell to the reality series once and for all.

Gayathri was one of the eight contestants who were shown the door during the past weekend’s mass eviction. A few days before she stepped out the front door, she made certain remarks, revealing the darkest and most painful chapter of her personal life, which have caught people’s attention.

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Gayathri Suresh on the incident that ‘traumatised’ her the most’

During one of the tasks, Bigg Boss asked her, “If you got an opportunity to speak to the person who hurt you the most in life, what would you say?”

Gayathri then opened up about a past “situationship” that scarred her emotionally. “Many people have hurt me in my life… but what hurt me the most, or rather what traumatised me the most, happened when I was embroiled in a controversy in 2021. At that time, I was in a situationship. I thought it was a relationship, but looking back now, I think it was just a situationship,” she recalled.

Although that person displayed major red flags from the beginning, the actor said she still gave him multiple chances to correct himself, as that was her nature. “I’m someone who notices everyone’s red flags quickly. Yet, I give people three chances, and then they’re out of my life. In the first week of our ‘relationship,’ he asked me if I had AIDS. At that moment, I cut him off,” she said.

“But then, you don’t know if you’re being too negative, always looking for red flags. Hence, I continued the ‘relationship.’ Later, I found out that he was in a relationship with someone else. While I am based in Thrissur, he lives in Ernakulam, and there, he was in a relationship with another girl,” the actor revealed.

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Gayathri Suresh on her viral 2021 car accident

She continued, “At that time, I was at rock bottom myself. Yes, I also have a lot of bad habits, so I wouldn’t say I am a perfect person. But I have a good heart and don’t want to hurt anyone. Then he started ignoring me completely. One day, I put my foot down and told him I had to see him, so he came. We were together in a car when the controversial accident happened.”

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For the unversed, in October 2021, the car Gayathri Suresh was travelling in with a male friend, who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident, reportedly collided with another vehicle. Instead of stopping immediately, they allegedly drove away. The occupants of the second vehicle pursued them and eventually forced them to stop. Soon, a crowd gathered, and the matter escalated. Videos of the incident also went viral.

During the Bigg Boss task, she further recalled, “The police came and took him to the station (following the accident). After coming back, he left me alone in a cafe and went to see his (other) girlfriend. That was the most traumatising thing for me.”

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She added, “So if I were to see him again, I would say, ‘Thank you so much.’ I can clearly imagine what his girlfriend went through because it was a narcissistic relationship and there was narcissistic abuse. So if I see him now, I’d say, ‘Thank you so much for going after someone else.’ Otherwise, I would have had to suffer in that relationship. I grew because of that. I decided then that I would get better and grow.”

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 mass eviction

Jaseela Parveen, Sumesh Chandran, Sreelakshmi Arackal, Loletta, Rakesh, RJ Anjali and Mridula were the other seven contestants to exit Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 along with Gayathri Suresh. However, Anjali and Mridula have not been eliminated from the competition and are currently staying in a secret room.

Meanwhile, a day after the mass eviction, four wildcard contestants — Nilina Elizabeth Joseph, Vedangi Cherukattu, Vipin Das Nair, and Suvarna Pulthukkiyil — entered the house.

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Disclaimer: This story reflects personal experiences shared during a reality television show, including emotional distress, relationship struggles, and past personal incidents. The views and accounts presented are those of the individual and are intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Readers going through emotional distress or relationship challenges are encouraged to seek support from trusted professionals or guidance counselors.