Kollam Sudhi’s widow Renu Sudhi diagnosed with cancer: ‘No one to help me financially’

Ever since she stepped into the public domain following the death of her husband, comedian and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi, Renu Sudhi (née Reshma P Thankachen) has been at the receiving end of a widespread negative campaign, with many alleging that she was milking sympathy. She also faced massive cyberattacks for her bluntness on social media and for not adhering to the patriarchal society’s concept of how widows should conduct themselves.

Nonetheless, she surged ahead strongly and emerged as a notable social media personality, eventually even entering the Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Although she couldn’t survive there for long and walked out of the Bigg Boss house voluntarily soon enough, Renu’s stint there helped her repair her image and even gain a fan base online.

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However, over the past few days, quite a few reports emerged claiming that she is struggling with her health. Now, Renu Sudhi herself has confirmed the rumours, revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

‘A lump I noticed at 15’

She shared on social media that she noticed a lump on her body for the first time when she was 15, which purportedly turned cancerous eventually. “I have cancer. I kept this hidden from those who love me all this time. But now, I feel it is time to speak out. People have many misconceptions; for instance, many think this was confirmed in Dubai, but that is not the case. I first noticed a lump in my breast when I was 15 years old. That lump has now turned into cancer,” Renu revealed.

Despite noticing the lump at 15, she said she didn’t take it seriously back then, nor did she inform her family, as she was too young to understand how serious it could eventually become. However, her family found out while she was studying for her diploma and took her to Kottayam Medical College for a biopsy. Although there were no major issues at the time, doctors had warned her that it could become cancerous in the future.

Renu Sudhi on facing Stage 3 cancer alone

“After Sudhi chettan’s death, I visited a doctor who suggested that I undergo a scan. After seeing the results, he grew suspicious and asked me to get a mammogram. When the mammogram also showed suspicious signs, he recommended a biopsy. I went alone to collect the results. That was when they told me I had cancer. I didn’t say a word. I brought the result home and kept it safely for two or three days without telling a soul,” she shared.

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“My manager, Karishma, was the first to ask if there was any problem. She was shocked when I told her. It was Karishma who told my sister. I was examined first at a private hospital and then at a medical college. The medical college also confirmed it was cancer. The doctor said it was reaching the end of the third stage and told me I must start chemotherapy,” Renu added.

Although she was initially hesitant to pursue follow-up treatment due to the pain and fear lingering from a previous appendix surgery, Renu revealed that she is all set to undergo chemotherapy soon.

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“When I learned about the illness, my first thought was, ‘Oh God, why did you do this to me?’ It is true that before a disease strikes, many premonitions enter our minds. I felt in my heart that something (bad) was coming. Ultimately, everything is destiny. There is no point in blaming God. I believe in fate. To be widowed at 32, to be diagnosed with cancer at 34, and to have a lump develop at 15… it is all destiny. I am a strong believer in God,” she stated.

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“To all girls… if you notice a painless lump in your body, please pay attention. See a doctor. Do not ignore it just because it doesn’t hurt,” she added.

Renu Sudhi on fighting financial hardships and social media trolls

Renu also stated that she launched subscription-based videos on social media despite widespread criticism to raise money for her treatment. “I moved forward with subscription service on social media despite facing intense criticism and insults because I have financial needs. It was only after learning about the illness that I started the subscription and began making videos back-to-back.”

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“I knew I would have to undergo treatment. I knew that once my family found out, they would take me for medical care. But there is no one else to help me financially. No one is going to just hand me what I need. The subscription is my source of income. That is why I am keeping the YouTube channel going. That is also why I acted in projects, including music albums, even after discovering the illness. I need to get treatment. Everything is in God’s hands,” she added.

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Disclaimer: This article contains personal accounts of cancer diagnosis and medical treatments, which are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, and never disregard professional advice or delay seeking it because of something read online.