scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 launch LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal promises a bigger and better season as he gets ready to introduce the 18 contestants entering the house.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 14, 2021 4:00:44 pm
Mohanlal Bigg Boss MalayalamBigg Boss Malayalam season 3 will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Asia Net/Twitter)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is all set to premiere on Sunday with superstar Mohanlal as its host. The actor will introduce 18 contestants who will be entering the house on Sunday.

The previous season went on air last year in January with 17 celebrity contestants. It instantly became a huge success, thanks to the outspoken and, at times, controversial behaviour of the contestants. The season came to an abrupt end following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. On the 75th day of the show, Mohanlal entered the house and delivered the news personally to the remaining 10 contestants in the house.

It is noteworthy that last season of Bigg Boss Malayalam faced some unprecedented challenges. There was an outbreak of eye-infection in the house and contestants Parikutty, Sujo, Alessandra, Rajith Kumar, Reshma, Raghu, Alina and Daya had to leave abruptly to receive medical attention. They were later allowed to rejoin the show.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, as many as 18 contestants will be entering the house on the launch day. Adhering to all the COVID-19 safety regulations, the showrunners had placed all participants in a mandatory two-week quarantine. They will be allowed to enter the house after they test negative for the coronavirus.

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 here:

16:00 (IST)14 Feb 2021
Host Mohanlal invites you to the grand opening of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 will premiere tonight from 7 pm onwards on Asianet. 

15:48 (IST)14 Feb 2021
Is Majiziya Bhanu a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3?
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Majiziya Bhanu (@majiziya_bhanu)

Body builder and powerlifting world champion Majiziya Bhanu is rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss house on Sunday evening.

Mohanlal has promised in promos that the third edition of the show will be bigger and better. The new season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be shot at Chennai’s EVP film city, which hosted the four seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil. The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was shot in Mumbai’s Film City.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd