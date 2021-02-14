Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Asia Net/Twitter)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is all set to premiere on Sunday with superstar Mohanlal as its host. The actor will introduce 18 contestants who will be entering the house on Sunday.

The previous season went on air last year in January with 17 celebrity contestants. It instantly became a huge success, thanks to the outspoken and, at times, controversial behaviour of the contestants. The season came to an abrupt end following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. On the 75th day of the show, Mohanlal entered the house and delivered the news personally to the remaining 10 contestants in the house.

It is noteworthy that last season of Bigg Boss Malayalam faced some unprecedented challenges. There was an outbreak of eye-infection in the house and contestants Parikutty, Sujo, Alessandra, Rajith Kumar, Reshma, Raghu, Alina and Daya had to leave abruptly to receive medical attention. They were later allowed to rejoin the show.

On Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, as many as 18 contestants will be entering the house on the launch day. Adhering to all the COVID-19 safety regulations, the showrunners had placed all participants in a mandatory two-week quarantine. They will be allowed to enter the house after they test negative for the coronavirus.