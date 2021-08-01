Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 grand finale LIVE updates: When and where to watch Mohanlal-hosted show

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 grand finale will air on Asianet channel. (Photo: Asianet/Twitter)

The title winner of the third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be announced on Sunday at a grand finale. The 3-hour episode will have several stage performances, including dance numbers. Former contestants of the show will also be in attendance. The final episode of the season will premiere on Asianet channel at 7 PM and the audience can also stream it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

In May, the show was unceremoniously suspended owing to the lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu.

The pandemic had also interrupted the proceedings of the second Bigg Boss Malayalam last year. However, last time, the showrunners and the host Mohanlal had enough time to properly bid goodbye to the viewers. The third season came to an abrupt halt after Bigg Boss house in Chennai’s EVM city was sealed by the authorities to stop the production of the show in wake of the second wave of the coronavirus.

It is said that as many as six crew members had tested positive on the sets of the show, forcing the authorities into action.

“They (showrunners) said 95 days of the show have been completed and they needed five more days to complete the 100-day episode but we refused the permission. All of them were provided with a PPE Kit and immediately told to leave the set. The set was sealed and we have imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh,” Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer Preethi Parkavi had told indianexpress.com.