Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant Bhagyalakshmi told about ex-husband’s death on the show

On Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3, contestant Bhagyalakshmi was informed about the death of her ex-husband Ramesh Kumar. She was summoned by Bigg Boss to the confession room, where she was told that her son Sachin had phoned the showrunners to tell them about the sad news.

Bhagyalakshmi was also asked whether she would like to go to Kerala to take part in the final rites. She said she would like to continue on the show, suggesting that she was mentally prepared for the news even before she entered the show.

“I am not sure how they will treat me if I go to the funeral as we were divorced. I was aware that his condition was critical when I came into the show. So I had informed my children to handle things, should anything happen,” she said. “But, I would like to speak with my sons over the phone, if possible.”

Bigg Boss accepted her request and she was told it will be arranged on Thursday. After coming out of the confession room, Bhagyalakshmi informed the housemates about the news. She also told the housemates that her former husband was suffering from serious kidney-related ailments. She said even she offered to help by donating a kidney to him but his ego stopped him from taking her help. She also mentioned that she had met him before entering the show.

Bhagyalakshmi was also worried about how the public would perceive her decision to continue on the show. She had concerns about some people exaggerating the story and blowing it out of proportion.