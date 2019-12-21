Big Brother trailer: Mohanlal plays a family man who is handy with guns

Big Brother trailer packs visuals that suggest there is more to the protagonist than what meets the eye. Big Brother trailer packs visuals that suggest there is more to the protagonist than what meets the eye.

The trailer of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Big Brother was released on Friday. Written and directed by Siddique, it is his only second film with the 59-year-old superstar in nearly 30 years. Siddique had co-directed Mohanlal’s 1992 film Vietnam Colony along with filmmaker Lal.

The trailer of Big Brother gives us a basic idea about the premise of the upcoming film. Going by the trailer, Mohanlal plays a dedicated and self-effacing family man, who has a past filled with violence and action. We see Mohanlal humbling himself when he sees authorities in uniform. And the trailer also packs visuals that suggest there is more to the protagonist than what meets the eye. He seems to be a battle-hardened veteran serviceman who seems to have retired from his “extraordinary” work-life in favour of ordinary life. But, he is also not averse to employing his combat skills to protect his family.

Big Brother also stars Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who is making his debut in the Malayalam film industry. Actors Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, Tini Tom and Mirnaa among others form the supporting cast.

The film is set to hit the screens early 2020.

This year, Mohanlal scored one of the biggest hits in his career with Lucifer. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, became Malayalam cinema’s biggest earner globally. The actor was last seen in Ittimani: Made In China, a comedy film, which was helmed by filmmaker duo Jibi-Joju.

Mohanlal is also waiting for the release of his period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is due early next year.

