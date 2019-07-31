Big Brother first look: Mohanlal’s dullest film poster yet

It looks like our filmmakers are no longer interested in putting time and effort into whipping up striking movie posters. The first look poster of Mohanlal’s upcoming film Big Brother points at the growing negligence of filmmakers in spending time, money and creativity in designing their movie posters.

Mohanlal unveiled the poster of Big Brother last night. And it must be the dullest movie poster in his career spanning over 40 years. It features the actor climbing over a compound wall. That is it! Now the question is what response did the filmmakers expect from such a bland movie poster? Why would the filmmakers think this dull poster captures the tone and mood of the film? Or worse, they might have even thought that this poster could spark the curiosity of the audience. Not even by a long shot.

For all we know the still used in the poster could have been taken while Mohanlal was trying to sneak out of the set for a tea break. Or was he running away from fans? Is it a comedy film or a serious film? Should we feel happy or terrified? The poster is so bad that it evokes no emotion, except for a sense of sadness because seemingly most filmmakers do not give a hoot about their movie’s posters these days.

Meanwhile, Big Brother is director Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Vietnam Colony (1992) and Ladies and Gentleman (2013). It also stars Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Tini Tom and Vishnu Unnikrishnan among others.

The film is expected in cinemas in October.