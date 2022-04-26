Big Boss Season 4: Aswin Vijay gets evicted from Mohanlal show

As Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 completes four weeks, only 14 out of the 17 contestants remain in the game. Aswin Vijay is the latest to get evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show while Manikandan, who was introduced in the show as a wild card entry, had to leave due to health issues.

Dr Robin, Blesslee, Sooraj, and Aswin were part of the eviction process. Aswin who was nominated each week after the show started was finally booted out. He has faced a lot of criticism for not being involved in the game. Mohanlal had earlier warned Aswin to be more active in the game.

After he was evicted, Aswin said that he was expecting this decision. He also said he’ll miss Naveen, Jasmine, and Nimisha from the show. An Indian Book of Records and Asian Book of Records winner, Aswin was the first-ever magician to participate in Big Boss Malayalam.

Meanwhile, this season’s first wild card entry Manikandan has to leave the show on medical grounds. An actor, a dubbing artist and a YouTuber, he is also an expert of villadicham paat- an indigenous method of storytelling. However, within a week after he entered the show, Manikandan has to withdraw as he is a diabetes patient.