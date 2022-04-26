scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Big Boss Season 4: Aswin Vijay gets evicted from Mohanlal show

Big Boss Season 4: As Aswin Vijay was evicted, wild card entry Manikandan had to leave the show on medical grounds.

Written by Entertainment Desk | Kochi |
April 26, 2022 5:19:36 pm
Aswin VijayAswin Vijay evicted from Big Boss 4.

As Bigg Boss Malayalam season 4 completes four weeks, only 14 out of the 17 contestants remain in the game. Aswin Vijay is the latest to get evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show while Manikandan, who was introduced in the show as a wild card entry, had to leave due to health issues.

Dr Robin, Blesslee, Sooraj, and Aswin were part of the eviction process. Aswin who was nominated each week after the show started was finally booted out. He has faced a lot of criticism for not being involved in the game. Mohanlal had earlier warned Aswin to be more active in the game.

After he was evicted, Aswin said that he was expecting this decision. He also said he’ll miss Naveen, Jasmine, and Nimisha from the show. An Indian Book of Records and Asian Book of Records winner, Aswin was the first-ever magician to participate in Big Boss Malayalam.

Best of Express Premium

How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...Premium
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...Premium
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...Premium
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...Premium
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...
More Premium Stories

Meanwhile, this season’s first wild card entry Manikandan has to leave the show on medical grounds. An actor, a dubbing artist and a YouTuber, he is also an expert of villadicham paat- an indigenous method of storytelling. However, within a week after he entered the show, Manikandan has to withdraw as he is a diabetes patient.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement