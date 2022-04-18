Big Boss Malayalam Season 4: Shalini Nair evicted from the show

Shalini Nair is the second contestant to be evicted from Big Boss Malayalam Season 4 after Janaki Sudheer. Though Nimisha was evicted last week, she was sent to the secret room and re-entered the house later. Shalini left the show on an emotional note.

“I wanted to win the show and play for 100 days, but made mistakes,” Shalini said as she broke down. She also added that she needed more time to establish herself and other contestants deserve to be evicted instead of her.



Big Boss also shared a video of Shalini where she shared her experience on the Mohanlal show. “Every day is different in Big Boss house. Every human can learn how to live here. If there are ten people, all ten would have different characters. Sometimes one may get isolated. Big Boss is like a textbook,” says Shalini in the video. She also said she didn’t expect to get evicted from the show. “So many unexpected things are happening in the show. Every contestant has a plan, but all their plans will go wrong. Akhil gave me the much needed support. Suchitra was also a good friend during the show,” said Shalini.