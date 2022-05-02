Big Boss Malayalam Season 4: Daisy, Naveen evicted from the show

Naveen and Daisy are the latest contestants to be evicted from Mohanlal-hosted Big Boss season 4. Suraj, a close friend of Daisy in the show, was in tears as Daisy’ exit was announced.

Both Daisy and Naveen were noticed for their performance and how they took stand on various issues. Naveen became captain during the second week of the show, but couldn’t maintain his performance after that. Naveen was also sent to jail, hich also affected his game.

Meanwhile, Daisy David’s heated arguments, especially with the contestant Blesslee, are being criticised by the audience. This seems to be one of the factors behind her eviction.



Janaki Sudheer, Shalini and Aswin, among others, have been evicted from the show so far. Wild card entry Manikandan has to leave the show on medical grounds. The show hosted by Mohanlal, which started with 17 contestants has now 12 people. Jasmine Moosa, Ronson, Dilsha, Dhanya, Suchitra, Akhil, Sooraj, Dr Robin, Nimisha, Lekshmi Priya, Aparna and Blesslee are the remaining contestants in the show.