Bhramam trailer: Prithviraj, Mamta Mohandas promise an enjoyable crime caper in Andhadhun remake

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced the trailer of its latest Malayalam offering Bhramam, which is the official remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The film boasts of an all-star cast, including Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker.

Bhramam is the second south Indian remake of Andhadhun to release after Maestro, which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 10. The Tamil remake titled Andhagan is in the post-production phase and will also release soon. It seems the themes of infidelity, deceit and betrayal of Andhadhun have caught the imagination of the filmmakers in the south.

Maestro was rather a dull affair further botched up by creative missteps. The film did not add any value to an already existing material. If the trailer of Bhramam, however, is anything to go by, director Ravi K. Chandran seems to have captured the undercurrent of black comedy of Andhadhun and doubled down on it unapologetically. The Malayalam remake seems to have a streak of self-awareness with a lot of pop-cultural references that promises to make this crime caper enjoyable.

In the Andhadhun remake, Prithviraj plays a blind musician, which was essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original, while Mamta Mohandas and Raashi Khanna step into the shoes of Tabu and Radhika Apte respectively. Unni Mukundan plays the philandering cop and Jagadish Kumar plays the criminal doctor, who illegally harvests human organs. Shankar Panicker plays the role of a movie star, whose best days are behind him.

While Bhramam will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 7 in India, it will open in theatres in other parts of the world.