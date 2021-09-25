scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 25, 2021
MUST READ

Bhramam teaser: Prithviraj leads Andhadhun’s Malayalam remake

If it is going to do anything particularly new, Bhramam's teaser does not show that. Certainly, there is nothing wrong in making a retread.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 25, 2021 4:31:56 pm
Bhramam teaser, BhramamPrithviraj starrer Bhramam appears to be closely following the same beats as Andhadhun. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The teaser for Prithviraj starrer Bhramam is here. It is a Malayalam remake of 2018’s Hindi black comedy film Andhadhun. Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker in significant roles.

The film appears to be closely following the same beats as Andhadhun, and a couple of shots have even been faithfully recreated.

Also in Entertainment |Cinema halls to reopen in Maharashtra from October 22, declares CM Uddhav Thackeray

If it is going to do anything particularly new, the teaser does not show that. Certainly, there is nothing wrong in making a retread. Bhramam seems like a good option to introduce the same story to Malayalam audience.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Andhadhun, a Sriram Raghavan directorial, told the story of a piano player who unwittingly became embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. It was inspired by the 2010 French short film, L’Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). It starred Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte.

Andhadhun has also been remade in Telugu as Maestro (starring Nithiin) and Andhagan, which is currently under production.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan, janhvi kapoor, sara ali khan, ananya panday photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 25: Latest News

Advertisement