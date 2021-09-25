Bhramam teaser: Prithviraj leads Andhadhun’s Malayalam remake

September 25, 2021 4:31:56 pm
The teaser for Prithviraj starrer Bhramam is here. It is a Malayalam remake of 2018’s Hindi black comedy film Andhadhun. Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker in significant roles.
The film appears to be closely following the same beats as Andhadhun, and a couple of shots have even been faithfully recreated.
If it is going to do anything particularly new, the teaser does not show that. Certainly, there is nothing wrong in making a retread. Bhramam seems like a good option to introduce the same story to Malayalam audience.
Andhadhun, a Sriram Raghavan directorial, told the story of a piano player who unwittingly became embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. It was inspired by the 2010 French short film, L’Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). It starred Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte.
Andhadhun has also been remade in Telugu as Maestro (starring Nithiin) and Andhagan, which is currently under production.
