Bheeshmaparvam has elements from Mahabharatha: Mammootty

There won’t be many Malayalam movies releasing this year that would create the kind of frenzy and hype among movie lovers like Bheeshmaparvam. Bheeshmaparvam marks the second collaboration between director Amal Neerad and Mammootty after the cult hit Big B in 2007. The movie will see Mammootty in the role of Michael, a powerful gangster and the guardian of a prominent family based in Kochi. As part of the promotions for the movie which is all set to be released this Thursday, Mammootty, Nadiya Moidu, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothen, Sudev Nair, Srinda, Lena, Farhan Faasil, Abu Salim, Sushin Shyam attended a press meet in Kochi’s Crown Plaza hotel.

During the press meet, when asked if Bheeshmaparvam is inspired by Mahabharatha, Mammootty said “Is there any movie or story that is outside Mahabharata? Surely Bheeshmaparvam will have some elements from Mahabharatha,” the actor said.

The trailer of the movie hints that the story is about a family based in Kochi. “The movie is about many families. Every character has its roots and past stories,” said Mammootty. The actor also made it clear that his character will be completely different from his character Bilal in Big B. “I’ve tried my best to not bring any mannerism or style of Bilal. Michael will be a totally different character.”

Abu Salim, who has done several minor roles (often as a goon or sidekick of the villain) over the years, will be seen in a prominent role in Bheeshmaparvam. “The name of my character is Sivankutty and I’ll be playing a role alongside Mammookka in the movie,” said Abu Salim.

Sushin Shyam, the young music composer who became popular through his work in movies like Kumbalangi Nights, Anjam Pathira, Kurup and Malik among others, has composed the music of Bheeshmaparvam. “I’m sure Bheeshmaparvam will be an amazing theatre experience. I’ve put a lot of effort composing the background score and music for this movie,” said Sushin at the press meet.

Veteran actor Nadiya Moidu said she is glad that she got to work with the best cast and crew. “It’s exciting to work with the creme de la creme of Malayalam film industry and it can be experienced on screen once the movie releases,” Nadia said. On a lighter note, she also mentioned how actors like Mammootty have an advantage over female actors when it comes to getting prominent roles. “Even if we keep the same appearance and health like Mammootty does, female actors never get characters like they do,” she said, pointing out the unfair trend in film industries.

Bheeshmaparvam will hit screens on March 3.