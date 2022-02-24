Bheeshma Parvam trailer: Mammootty promises a Sarkar-like gangster drama

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie, Bheeshma Parvam. Judging from the promo, Mammootty has put his deep baritone to an effective use.

The mood of the film seems very similar to director Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar. And the influence seems possible considering the fact director Amal Neerad began his filmmaking career as a cinematographer in Ram Gopal Varma’s films.

In Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty plays an ageing gangster, who sinks into his armchair and recounts the wisdom that he has gained through the trials and tribulations of his profession. We also meet a series of flamboyant characters. Two really stand out among them — Shine Tom Chacko as Peter, who rocks the 80s fashion sense with his trademark reckless energy; and Soubin Shahir as Ajas, a hot-headed brawler.

Soubin seems to be expanding his range as an actor by constantly redefining his onscreen image. He had built a career playing comedy and feel-good movies. But, now he has graduated to playing more complex roles that challenge the stereotypes of mainstream movies.

Bheeshma Parvam marks Amal’s second feature with Mammootty after a gap of 15 years. The actor-director duo’s maiden venture was Big B, which has developed a cult following among the fans over the years.

Bheeshma Parvam also stars Sreenath Bhasi, Tabu, Farhaan Faasil, and Lena among others in the supporting cast. It is also the last movie of seasoned actor KPAC Lalitha, who passed away on Tuesday. It is due in cinemas on March 3.