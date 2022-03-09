Bheeshma Parvam box office: Mammootty’s gangster drama collects Rs 50 crore worldwide

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest movie Bheeshma Parvam has emerged as a hit at the box office. Written and directed by Amal Neerad, the film is touted as a homage to the Hollywood classic The Godfather.

Forum Keralam, which tracks the box office performance of Malayalam movies, claimed that the film has grossed Rs 50 crore from its worldwide ticket sales so far.

Bheeshma Parvam opened in cinemas last week to positive reviews. It was the first major movie to release after the Kerala government allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. Going by the reports, the relaxation on the Covid restrictions has benefited the movie hugely.

Forum Keralam has observed that the opening weekend collection in Kerala of the Mammootty starrer is bigger than Mohanlal’s Lucifer and Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion. It is also said to be doing well in the UAE and the rest of the GCC countries.

Megastar Storm!!! Second Fastest entrant to the coveted 50cr Club.#BheeshmaParvam pic.twitter.com/0vP9JA45Sp — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) March 8, 2022

“Despite borrowing broad strokes from The Godfather, Bheeshmaparvam makes for a refreshing watch, especially if you like Amal Neerad’s style of filmmaking. The storyline may be predictable but it keeps you engaged,” wrote indianexpress.com’s reviewer Goutham VS.

The movie has a sprawling star cast, including Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Tabu, Farhaan Faasil, Lena among others.

Mammootty recently celebrated the success of Bheeshma Parvam on the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Agent. The 70-year-old superstar is now busy shooting for the spy-thriller, which stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead role.