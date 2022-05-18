scorecardresearch
Bhavana turns boxer for The Survival

A teaser of Bhavana's The Survival will be released in the coming days, and the short film will be released next week.

BhavanaBhavana will be seen next in short film The Survival.

Bhavana is all set to play a boxer in an upcoming short film titled The Survival. The actor on Wednesday shared the poster of The Survival, directed by SN Rajeesh, on her Instagram stories.

The project is commissioned by a private medical institution to raise awareness about breast cancer. “The theme of the film is to inspire those fighting breast cancer and we thought Bhavana’s survival story in real life will add more value to our project. The movie will have visuals of Bhavana as a boxer who overcomes challenges,” said mediaperson-turned-ad filmmaker SN Rajeesh.

“Bhavana liked the theme of our film and she agreed to do it. The movie will have elements of her survival story in real life,” he added

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A teaser of The Survival will be released in the coming days, and the short film will be released next week, confirmed Rajeesh.

Sharing the poster on his Facebook handle, SN Rajeesh wrote: “The survival; battle for a cause begins. Would love to have your blessings on my new project ‘The survival’. It’s been a real pleasure working with @bhavana on this work. Thanks a ton to the producer Dr. C. K Noushad, the D.O.P Prakash Velayudhan as well as all my other crew members for making all this happen!!!”

In the poster of The Survival, Bhavana is seen sharpening her boxing skills using a punching bag.

On the work front, Bhavana is returning to Malayalam cinema after five years with Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu, helmed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. Saharf U Dheen will share screen space with Bhavana in the movie.

