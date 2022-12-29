Bhavana-Shaji Kailas’ Hunt goes on floors

Filmmaker Shaji Kailas’ next movie titled Hunt went on floors on Wednesday. “Hunt starts rolling. Need all your support and prayers,” Kailas captioned photos on his Instagram page.

Hunt is said to revolve around the events that unfold in a medical college. The film stars Bhavana, Aditi Ravi, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, Anu Mohan, Renji Panicker, Chanthunath, G Suresh Kumar, Nandu, Vijayakumar, and Divya Nair.

Before Hunt, Bhavana worked with Shaji Kailas in Chinthamani Kolacase, which came out in 2006.

Shaji’s last directorial outing was Kaapa. The crime drama stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film was released last week to mixed reviews. “Kaapa offers little to no entertainment between Madhu trying not to get killed and his rivals planning to kill him. One of the major drawbacks is this film takes itself too seriously. The members of the gang rarely talk about anything besides shop. Such shallow writing gives its characters a pretentious quality,” Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review.

Kaapa was written by G R Indugopan. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in pivotal roles.

Bhavana was last seen in the Kannada film Bhajarangi 2, starring Shivarajkumar in the lead role.