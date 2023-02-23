Bhavana receives warm welcome from celebrities as her comeback Malayalam film Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu releases on Friday

Actor Bhavana Menon’s comeback Malayalam film Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu is all set to hit theatres on Friday. Ahead of the movie’s release, she received a special welcome from several actors in the Indian film industry, including Madhavan, Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Jackie Shroff and others.

In the video, Priyamani says, “Hey Bhavana, welcome back.” Parvathi addressed the actor as a “queen” and said, “Welcome back”. Tovino Thomas and Madhavan also welcomed her and Jackie Shroff said, “Bhavana, keep rocking.”

Bhavana shared the video on social media and captioned it, “@ntikkakkakkorupremandaarnnu releases tomorrow! So many emotions, uncontrollable nervousness and palpitation,but most importantly gratitude to everyone who supported me in this journey, everyone who insisted that I should start working in Malayalam cinema! So another innings begins from tomorrow❤️❤️❤️ Thank you so much for the love my dear @actormaddy @kunchacks @tovinothomas @apnabhidu @manju.warrier @pillumani @jiteshpillaai @par_vathy ❤️🙏🏻And Special thanks to my #CadyHeron @shaneemz for making this happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana🧚🏻‍♀️Mrs.June6 (@bhavzmenon)

Written and helmed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu also stars Sharaf U Dheen in the lead role.

Also read | Normalise idea of sexual assault victims speaking out, says Malayalam actor

Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu marks Bhavana’s return to Malayalam cinema after five years. Her last Malayalam film was Adam Joan which was released in 2017. The actor took a break from Mollywood after being sexually assaulted. She was kidnapped and assaulted by a group of men in February 2017 while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. The investigation led to Dileep, one of Malayalam film industry’s biggest actors, being named as an accused.

Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt at an event, Bhavana had shared why she refused many offers that came her way to work in Malayalam cinema. She said, “After the incident, many offered me work and insisted I come back (to work). Aashiq Abu, Prithviraj, Jayasurya and others offered me work but I turned them down because I couldn’t come back to this industry and work as if nothing had happened. I was not in the right state of mind. I worked in other language films. Now, I have also started listening to Malayalam scripts.”