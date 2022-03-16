Bhavana returns to Malayalam cinema with Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn

Actor Bhavana Menon on Wednesday announced her comeback movie, which has been titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. Written and helmed by debutant director Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, the Malayalam film also stars Sharaf U Dheen in the lead role.

Bhavana also shared the poster of the movie featuring graphic art of a young girl surrounded by everything she loves in her life.

Bhavana had stopped acting in Malayalam movies after she was sexually assaulted in 2017. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her mental struggles as she tried to come to terms with the attack. She also talked about her ongoing fight for justice and her efforts to move forward in life.

In the interview, Bhavana said that it was her decision not to act in Malayalam cinema for five years despite getting film offers from friends and well-wishers.

“After the incident, many offered me work and insisted I come back to work. Aashiq Abu, Prithviraj, Jayasurya and others offered me work but I turned down the work because I couldn’t come back to this industry and worked as if nothing happened. I was not in the right set of mind. I worked in other language films. Now, I have also started listening to Malayalam scripts,” she had said.