Bhavana makes surprise appearance at IFFK inaugural ceremony; gets standing ovation

Actress Bhavana was the surprise guest at the inaugural function of IFFK 2022. Bhavana’s name was not on the guest list until Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith welcomed her on stage, acknowledging her as ‘a woman representative of fight’.

As Bhavana walked on the stage, the crowd gave her a standing ovation. Bhavana shared the stage along with three others–Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan, Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque Badhon and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran. Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap was the chief guest.

Bhavana thanked the festival’s artistic director Bina Paul and Academy Chairman Ranjith for inviting her. “My best wishes for all who make good cinema and enjoy good cinema and also for women who fight against all odds like Lisa Calan,” Bhavana said in her short speech.

Actor Bhavana at International Film Festival of Kerala. ♥️ What a welcome. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/WRBvdx2yM6 — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) March 18, 2022

In the inaugural function, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the Spirit of Cinema award to Lisa Calan, who lost both her legs in an IS bomb attack in Turkey. “Cinema is a means of revolutionary expression and there is a need for more international unions, network, solidarity and festivals where every artists could come together for making the possibility for more political cinemas,” she said in her speech. She also said that an artist’s first responsibility is to depict the truth.

“This government is with all the women who are committed in the field of cinema,” said Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan acknowledged Bhavana’s presence, calling her a ‘Role model of Kerala’. The inaugural function was followed by a screening of the opening film, Rehana, directed by Abdullah Mohammed Saad.