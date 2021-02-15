Bhagyalakshmi to RJ Firoz: These five Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants can change the game

The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam went on the air on Sunday with as many as 14 contestants. Now, the most elementary criteria to participate in the Bigg Boss show is an interesting personality. One cannot simply secure a seat at the table in the country’s most-watched reality TV format by being dull and timid. In the span of the next 100 days, we will get to see each of their true personalities and based on which they will acquire fans and critics. However, some of the contestants have already made quite a mark in the Malayalam show business even before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Here are our top five contestants, who already enjoy significant popularity and fan following:

Bhagyalakshmi

She holds the distinction of having received the maximum Kerala State Film Awards for a dubbing artist. Working since the age of 10, the 58-year-old film veteran has dubbed for more than 4,000 movies in Malayalam. Besides her decorated career as a voice artist, she is also an accomplished actor and a writer. She has also made a mark on television by anchoring shows like Manassiloru Mazhavillu. She is friends with the who’s who of the film industry. In fact, she is touted as a good friend of superstar Mohanlal, who has been the face of Bigg Boss Malayalam since its inception in 2018. Last year, she courted controversy after she, along with other activists, attacked YouTuber Vijay P. Nair for allegedly making derogatory comments against women.

Noby Marcose

He is a well-known face among the fans of Malayalam films. He began his career in show business as a stage performer. It is said that he was paid Rs 25 for his first gig. After making a mark as a stage actor, he landed his first big break as a contestant on a talent show, Comedy Stars. He soon became a household name and soon gradiated to the film industry. He made his big-screen debut with College Days in 2010 and he went on to work in some big blockbusters, including Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, he was also a part of celebrity game show Tamaar Padaar and comedy show Comedy Masala.

Muhammed Ramzan

The youngest contestant of the season is a very talented dancer. The 21-year-old has made his presence felt in several talent shows in Malayalam. He came to the spotlight with Superstar Junior 2 and became a runner-up of Dance Dance and went on to win the title of D 4 Dance, which made him a household name in Kerala. He has also acted in movies, namely Ee Pattanathil Bhootham (2009), Doctor Love (2011), Three Kings (2011), Ee Adutha Kaalath (2012), and Dance Dance (2017).

Manikuttan

Born as Thomas James, he is popularly called Manikuttan in show business. He got his first break as a young actor when he was roped in to play the younger version of the titular character in the television serial, Kayamkulam Kochunni. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the serial, making him a known face among the Malayalam-speaking households. He made his big-screen debut with Boy Friend in 2015. And since he has appeared in many films, including Chotta Mumbai, Positive, Kurukshetra, Loham, Nimir, Mamangam, and Thrissur Pooram.

RJ Firoz

Firoz A Azeez aka ‘Kidilam Firoz’ is a celebrated radio jockey in Kerala. He also identifies himself as a well- known VJ, social worker, writer, movie actor, motivational trainer and directs short films. He is vocal about social issues through his social media handles. He also made socially relevant short films — 69 and Kallu. A father of two girls, Firoz also holds the Limca Book of Records for RJing non-stop for 105 hours.