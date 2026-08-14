Bethlehem Kudumba Unit trailer: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju promise love, laughter and chaos

The makers of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam romantic comedy, giving audiences a glimpse into the world of Nivin Pauly’s Justin and Mamitha Baiju’s Ashley. Directed by Premalu fame Girish AD, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 21 as an Onam release.

The nearly three-minute trailer opens with Nivin’s Justin introducing himself and reminiscing about his father’s cassette collection. He reveals that, around 2005, he used to convert the songs into MP3s and upload them online. When Srindaa’s character asks him what username he used, Justin proudly responds, “MP3King,” immediately setting the comic tone of the trailer.

Justin soon appears to be struggling with his own ambitions in cinema. In one scene, he attempts to act in a film within the film, only to be interrupted by an irritated director. “What is this, Justin? Can’t you see you are in the frame? Get lost, idiot,” the director tells him. Justin’s responds: “I am the producer, mind it.”

Watch trailer of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit:

The trailer then shifts focus to Ashley, played by Mamitha Baiju. Justin’s friends are quick to take an interest when they hear that there is a college-going girl in the neighbourhood. When Sangeeth Prathap’s character excitedly asks, “A college-going girl?”, Justin immediately teases him: “Look at you all fired up already.”

The trailer gradually introduces Ashley’s personality. She is seen playing the guitar, performing Mohiniyattam, sleeping lazily in a car, partying with friends and dancing on the beach.

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A conversation between the characters also hints that Ashley may have feelings for Justin. But when someone suggests that she has an eye for him, Justin quickly shuts the idea down, insisting that she is “just an innocent girl.”

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That innocence, however, appears to become complicated when Ashley begins getting closer to Justin. The two eventually develop a relationship, but Justin seems determined to keep it under wraps.

“Not a soul should know about us. In and around Angamaly, we should act like complete strangers,” he tells Ashley. She points out the obvious: “But we are not strangers. We already know each other!” Justin clarifies that he means they should pretend not to know each other.

In another playful exchange, Ashley confronts him about seemingly ghosting her. Justin insists that he was still “orbiting” around her. When she repeats the word in surprise — “Orbit?” — Justin asks, “Isn’t that your Gen Z language?” Ashley quickly corrects him: “I don’t use that language.”

The romance soon gives way to chaos, with the trailer featuring plenty of running, comic situations and flashes of action.

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The trailer ends on another comic note. Ashley tells Justin that she understands he isn’t interested and that she will forget about the relationship.

Justin immediately panics and shouts: “I was just joking!”

The final moment sees Ashley teaching Justin how to make a heart with his fingers — suggesting that despite all the misunderstandings, their love story may still have a happy ending.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit brings together Girish AD, Mamitha Baiju and the producers behind Premalu, raising expectations for another youthful, character-driven Malayalam entertainer. The film also features Shyam Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Srindaa, Suresh Krishna, and Bindu Panicker.