Bethlehem Kudumba Unit crosses Rs 322 cr; Nivin Pauly reacts to blockbuster run

Nivin Pauly-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as one of the biggest box-office success stories of the year. According to industry trade tracker Sacnilk, the Malayalam film has grossed Rs 322.81 crore worldwide in 32 days. As the film crossed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide, Nivin Pauly exclusively spoke to SCREEN and thanked the audience and the team behind the film.

Nivin Pauly on the Rs 300-crore milestone

Nivin, who plays the central character Justin in the film, shared, “Behind every crore is a ticket, a family, a group of friends, someone who chose to spend a few hours with our film. That makes this Rs 300+ crore milestone incredibly special to me. Thank you for watching, laughing, feeling and celebrating with us. And a big thank you to the entire team who made it happen. This one is yours as much as it is ours.”