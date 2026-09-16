Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office: Nivin Pauly film earns Rs 310 cr, biggest Malayalam hit ever

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection day 26: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit may have already rewritten the Malayalam box-office record, but the film is showing no signs of slowing down. After surpassing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, the romantic comedy continues to hold audiences in theatres in its fourth week. On September 15, the film added Rs 1.40 crore to its India collection, taking its domestic total to Rs 175.05 crore gross, while its worldwide gross climbed to Rs 310.55 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 1.40 crore nett in India on Day 26 from 1,412 shows. The film’s India nett currently stands at Rs 149.90 crore, while its overseas collection has reached Rs 135.50 crore.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Day 26 box office collection

The fourth Tuesday brought in Rs 1.40 crore for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a 33.3% drop from the previous day’s Rs 2.10 crore. The film continued to draw audiences across more than 1,400 shows.

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The fourth weekend had begun on a stronger note. On Friday, September 11, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore from 1,420 shows, with overall occupancy at 35.7%. Saturday saw the collection rise to Rs 3.85 crore from 1,460 shows, while occupancy increased to 54.8%.

The film recorded its strongest collection of the fourth weekend on Sunday, earning Rs 4.60 crore from 1,501 shows at 63% occupancy. On Monday, September 14, it collected Rs 2.10 crore from 1,425 shows, with occupancy at 32.6%.

On Tuesday, the film’s occupancy fell to 24.7% across 1,412 shows, resulting in the Rs 1.40 crore India net collection.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit weekly collection

The Girish A. D.-directed film opened strongly and maintained its momentum through the first three weeks. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 52.30 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in the second week and another Rs 33.30 crore in its third week.

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The latest Day 26 figures have pushed the film’s India net collection to Rs 149.90 crore.

The Malayalam version remains the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings. It earned Rs 1.25 crore from 1,257 shows on Day 26, recording 24% occupancy, and has collected Rs 143.25 crore so far.

The Telugu version added Rs 10 lakh from 85 shows at 27% occupancy, taking its total to Rs 3.52 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 5 lakh from 70 shows at 34% occupancy, taking its overall collection to Rs 3.13 crore.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit overtakes Lokah

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit made Malayalam cinema box-office history on its 24th day when it overtook Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju film had reached a worldwide gross of Rs 304.95 crore at that point, moving ahead of Lokah’s lifetime gross of Rs 301.41 crore.

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Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun, starred Kalyani Priyadarshan in the title role alongside Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salimkumar. The film also featured Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and other prominent actors in supporting and cameo appearances.

Top five highest-grossing Malayalam films

While Bethlehem Kudumba Unit currently occupies the top spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows with a reported worldwide collection of Rs 301.41 crore.

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is next with a reported worldwide collection of around Rs 262 crore. The film also features Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran and several other actors, with Prithviraj Sukumaran directing the sequel.

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is among the other major Malayalam blockbusters, with a reported worldwide collection of around Rs 235 crore. The coming-of-age comedy-drama stars Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak V., with Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese and other actors in supporting roles.

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Rounding out the top five is Thudarum, which has reportedly earned around Rs 232 crore worldwide. The film stars Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead, with Bharathiraja, Prakash Varma and Maniyanpilla Raju among the other members of the cast.

Nivin Pauly’s biggest hit

Made on a reported budget of Rs 25 crore, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as the biggest hit of Nivin Pauly’s career. The actor has credited the film’s success largely to its appeal among family audiences.

Speaking to Variety India, Nivin said, “This is my biggest hit so far. All credit goes to the team, especially director Girish AD. It was a wonderful script. The age-gap romance, the packaging, the humour… everything landed. Family audiences are the backbone of Indian cinema, in any language. If families like a film, ticket sales soar. Theatres are happy too – concession sales boom.”

Directed by Girish A. D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit revolves around Ashley, a young woman, and Justin, her older neighbour, and explores their age-gap romance through a mix of humour, emotion and family drama.

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The film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas and Shyam Mohan in key roles. It is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner, with music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Ajmal Sabu and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.