Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office: Nivin Pauly film earns Rs 304.9 cr; dethrones Lokah

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection: Less than a year after it emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club, director Dominic Arun’s Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) has officially been dethroned. In a significant feat, director Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as Malayalam cinema’s biggest hit.

Starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on its 24th day in theatres and is continuing its triumphant run even now, despite inching closer to completing a month in cinema halls. The romantic comedy has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Keralam, adding another feather to its cap.