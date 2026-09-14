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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office: Nivin Pauly film earns Rs 304.9 cr; dethrones Lokah
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collection worldwide: Girish AD's Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju starrer has officially surpassed Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time with Rs 304.95 cr.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection: Less than a year after it emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club, director Dominic Arun’s Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) has officially been dethroned. In a significant feat, director Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as Malayalam cinema’s biggest hit.
Starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit crossed the Rs 300 crore mark on its 24th day in theatres and is continuing its triumphant run even now, despite inching closer to completing a month in cinema halls. The romantic comedy has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Keralam, adding another feather to its cap.
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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit box office collection day 24
The movie’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 304.95 crore as of Monday, September 14, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. For those unfamiliar, Lokah completed its theatrical run with a lifetime collection of Rs 301.41 crore. By earning Rs 131 crore from Kerala alone, the movie has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state. Interestingly, its earnings haven’t dipped below Rs 2.3 crore on any day thus far.
The Nivin Pauly-starrer is still faring better than Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film in daily earnings. On its fourth Sunday (Day 24), September 13, the romantic comedy recorded an India nett collection of Rs 4.60 crore across 1,501 shows with an occupancy of 63 per cent, while Lokah minted Rs 4.10 crore on the corresponding day across 1,726 shows with an occupancy of 51.2 per cent.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit budget and collection
While Lokah was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 30 crore, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s budget is said to be Rs 25 crore. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer took about 45 days to enter the Rs 300 crore club, while Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s romantic comedy achieved the milestone in just 24 days.
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Also starring Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, and Shyam Mohan in key roles, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is produced jointly by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios. It features music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Ajmal Sabu, and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.
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