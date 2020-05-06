Streaming Guide: Best new-age Malayalam movies on Netflix

Angamaly Diaries is streaming on Netflix. Angamaly Diaries is streaming on Netflix.

In the last ten years, the Malayalam film industry has reinvented itself with a fresh crop of filmmakers, who have taken full advantage of the audience’s appreciation for non-formulaic movies.

Here is a list of the best Malayalam movies that are available on Netflix:

1) Sudani from Nigeria

The human tendency is always to first blame an outsider for any problem. Because it is easy and gives the impression that the situation in question was near perfect before the arrival of an outsider. Or was it? The film, which is co-written and directed by Zakariya Mohammed, follows the struggles of Soubin Shahir’s Majeed, the manager of a local cash-strapped football team. His life is already a mess, and the difficulties multiply when a Nigerian-origin star player is injured. Instead of indulging in blame-game or trying to escape the situation, Majeed meets challenges head on. This humble movie will move you.

2) Angamaly Diaries

Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial Angamaly Diaries revolves around the natives of Angamaly, who are obsessed with good food, liquor, non-stop banter and are always up for a street fight. It is written by Chemban Vinod Jose, who is a native of Angamaly. Maybe that’s why this movie feels like a memory piece filled with vivid images of Angamaly delicacies and violence.

3) Uyare

Starring Parvathy in the lead role, this hard-hitting movie is written by screenwriter duo Bobby–Sanjay and is directed by Manu Ashokan. A sweet-looking person nurtures an extreme prejudice against women. And his hatred that stems from the fact that he can’t control the life of his girlfriend pushes him to perpetrate an inhuman crime: destroy the beauty of his girlfriend by throwing acid. Parvathy delivers a memorable performance as an acid-attack survivor following her ambition to fly high against all the odds.

4) Njan Prakashan

The coming-of-age comedy-drama reflects on the ambitions of an average Joe in Kerala. Sreenivasan, who has also played a key role in the movie, makes a keen observation of Kerala’s growing dependency on migrant workers, especially from Bengal, for hard manual labour. Fahadh Faasil’s brings to life an ambitious but flawed small-town simpleton, who eventually learns to appreciate and value himself.

5) Vikrithi

A man who is exhausted slips into a deep sleep while travelling in Kochi’s fancy new metro train. And another man, who is on the same train, takes a picture of the man and posts it on social media. What follows is the burden of shame and stigma that falls upon an innocent family caused by the viral meme. Directed by Emcy Joseph, the film is lifted by star performers Suraj Venjarammoodu and Soubin Shahir.

6) Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

The title of the movie literally translates to Freedom At Midnight. The movie revolves around the escape plan of a few like-minded individuals, who don’t want to wait till they serve their time. The crackling screenplay by Dileep Kurian is aided by director Tinu Pappachan’s technical brilliance. It is one of those good-looking movies that use the slow-motion shots to maximum effect.

7) Eeda

The directorial debut of popular film editor B Ajithkumar is the adaptation of William Shakespeare’s timeless romantic tragedy Romeo and Juliet. The movie, however, is a commentary on the political hatred in Kerala’s Kannur, which often ends up in murders.

8) Varane Ayashyamund

Varane Ayashyamund is an ideal choice if you are looking for a movie to uplift your mood. Written and directed by Anoop Sathyan, the movie is set in Chennai. And it narrates multiple love stories that unfold within a small social circle.

